Are Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr practising abstinence before marriage?

Thursday February 9, 2017
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel arrive at the state dinner in honour of President of Finland and the Prime Ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland in Washington May 13, 2016. — AFP picMiranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel arrive at the state dinner in honour of President of Finland and the Prime Ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland in Washington May 13, 2016. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — It looks like Ciara and Russell Wilson might not be the only ones practising abstinence before tying the knot.

Supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr appeared to hint that she and fiance, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, are waiting for marriage before having sex.

The revelation came during a very candid interview that Kerr gave UK’s The Times newspaper recently.

It began when the journalist said he uses birth control, to which Kerr responded, “I don’t!”

It was when the journalist asked if that meant she was planning on adding to her family that Kerr dropped the bombshell: “Not yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional. We can’t… I mean we’re just… waiting.”

The 33-year-old Kerr and 26-year-old Spiegel got engaged this past July after a year of dating.

She is already mum to six-year-old Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

