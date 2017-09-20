Ansel Elgort investigates a murder in ‘November Criminals’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming crime drama November Criminals that stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Ansel Elgort.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Sam Munson and it also stars Catherine Keener, Cory Hardrict and David Strathairn.

The murder mystery revolves around the death of a seventeen year-old high school student, who is friends with Moretz and Elgort’s characters. The two decide to take matters into their own hands to investigate what happened to their friend.

The synopsis of the film doesn’t give much detail, except for: “A pair of college bound friends (Moretz and Elgort) find themselves falling for one another, but after the mysterious murder of their classmate they defy the authorities to uncover the truth.”

November Criminals is set for digital release on November 7 and in theatres on December 8.

A screengrab from upcoming crime drama ‘November Criminals’ that stars Ansel Elgort and Chloe Grace Moretz.