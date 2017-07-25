Anne Hathaway in talks to star in ‘Barbie’ movie

Anne Hathaway poses at the premiere of the movie ‘Colossal’ in Los Angeles April 4, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 25 — Guess what, Anne Hathaway could most likely be joining Sony Pictures’ live-action Barbie movie!

According to reports, Hathaway is currently in talks to join the cast in the upcoming project and looks set to replace Amy Schumer, who dropped out citing “scheduling conflicts”.

While no official details have been released, Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones looks set to direct with Hathaway possibly portraying the iconic Mattel character.

The film is focuses on a character who lives in Barbieland but realises she doesn’t fit into that perfect land and journeys to the real world where she can be unique. By the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realisation that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside, and that the key to happiness is belief in oneself.

The movie is currently scheduled for release on June 29, 2018.