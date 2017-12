Anna Faris and Eva Longoria star in ‘Overboard’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 25 — Check out the first trailer for Anna Faris’ gender role-swapping remake Overboard.

The film is based on the 1987 original romantic comedy of the same name that starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Faris plays Russell’s original role as the hard-working carpet cleaner Kate who is a being abused by spoiled millionaire playboy Leonardo (Eugenio Derbez).

Leonardo fires Kate and leaves her in debt to the cleaning company after throwing her cleaning equipment overboard. Leonardo is later found washed up on a beach and suffering from amnesia, and Kate’s friend Theresa (Eva Longoria) suggests she take “poetic” revenge by pretending to be his wife.

Overboard is set for release on April 20, 2018.

A screengrab from romantic comedy ‘Overboard’ that stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez.