Anime’s most famous faces chosen as Tokyo 2020 ambassadors

The anime characters that will be welcoming visitors to the 2020 Olympic Games. — Screengrab from Facebook videoTOKYO, Feb 2 — The 2020 Olympic Games might be three years away, but fans of Japanese pop culture are already buzzing about them.

Not least because it was revealed last month that some of anime’s most faces would be welcoming visitors to the Games.

They are: Sailor Moon, Luffy from One Piece, Naruto, Goku from Dragon Ball Z, Cure Miracle and Cure Magical from Maho Girls PreCure, Astro Boy, Shin-chan, and Jibanyan from Yo-Kai Watch.

Fans should probably start socking some money away as the official merchandise for the Olympics, including T-shirts, caps and towels, will be emblazoned with all of these characters too.

A video posted on the Olympic Channel on Facebook has chalked up an impressive two million views and counting.

Watch it below to see what all the excitement is about: