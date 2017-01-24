Angelina Jolie donates entire fragrance campaign fee to charity

Jolie is the face of the new Mon Guerlain fragrance for women. — Reuters picPARIS, Jan 24 — Angelina Jolie has donated her entire fee from fronting a perfume campaign to charity.

Guerlain Parfumeur shared the news when it announced that the Maleficent star would be the face of its new Mon Guerlain fragrance for women.

“We create perfumes for the women we admire,” said Jacques Guerlain in a statement.

The scent, he said, was meant to express the idea of the “notes of a woman”: The choices, emotions and dreams that embody modern femininity.

According to E! Online, Jolie has an emotional connection with Guerlain, as it was one of her late mother’s favourite powders.