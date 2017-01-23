Andy Lau expected to take at least nine months to recover

Lau is also expected to remain hospitalised for at least six weeks. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Jan 23 — Andy Lau’s recovery from injuries sustained after he was thrown off a horse in Thailand last week will take an estiamted nine months, the South China Morning Post reported today.

The report added that the veteran 55-year-old actor and singer has been undergoing treatment at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital where he is expected to remain hospitalised for at least six weeks.

In a post on his official blog today, Lau detailed the nature of his injuries, which include multiple pelvic fractures and muscle tendon strains.

He sought to reassure fans that his condition had stabilised over the past few days.

“I will fully comply with the recommendations of the medical team,” the SCMP quoted Lau as writing.

“I know your pain will not be any less than mine. I will rest quietly and quickly get better!”

The update comes mere days after Lau urged his fans “not to worry” in another post on Friday.

He wrote, in part: “Right now, a medical team is taking proper care of me. I am doing well. Please do not worry. Thank you for your well wishes.”

Lau was injured while filming a commercial in Thailand on January 17.

Multiple entertainment sites reported that the horse Lau was riding “appeared to go out of control, throwing the entertainer to the ground and stepping on his back.”

He was flown back to Hong Kong by medical charter flight last Wednesday and has remained hospitalised ever since.

Lau has enjoyed a nearly 30-year career as an award-winning singer, actor and producer, and is widely known as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Cantopop.

He has starred in over 140 movies according to his production company website, and was recently cast in Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s movie, The Great Wall, that also featured Hollywood star Matt Damon.