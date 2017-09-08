Andy Garcia, Frank Grillo and Tyler Posey board action-packed ‘Decoy’

US actor Andy Garcia. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — Andy Garcia, Frank Grillo and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) have boarded upcoming action thriller Decoy, which is to be shopped around at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The plot, penned by David Benullo, centers on a young identity thief (Posey) who finds himself being hunted by the NSA after he unwittingly steals the identity of a wanted man.

Grillo will play the head of a task force hunting Posey while Garcia will play the CEO of a private defense contractor who is the architect of all of Posey’s troubles (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Allan Ungar, who wrote and directed the action movie Gridlocked, has signed on to helm the production. — AFP-Relaxnews