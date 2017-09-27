And Khloe makes it three! Another baby reveal for Kardashian clan

Television personalities Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in attendance as the Houston Rockets play against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, California May 8, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Looks like it’s raining babies at the Kardashian mansion with the reveal today that Khloe is also pregnant following sister Kylie Jenner’s shocking news last week.

According to reports, Khloé is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson (a Cleveland Cavaliers star) and like Kylie, she too is said to be in her fourth month of pregnancy.

People quoted a source as saying: “Kylie is over the moon about her pregnancy. Khloe and Kylie are both due around the same time. They are approximately four months along.

“Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own family. She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloé. They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters.”

Meanwhile, celebrity news site TMZ is reporting that Khloe is three months pregnant. The Kardashian clan have yet to make any official announcement.

Just in case you weren’t keeping tabs, that now adds up to three pregnancies for the Kardashians following Kim’s reveal earlier this year that she and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

All three sisters look set to receive their babies one after the other with Kim’s baby due to arrive in early February, followed by Kylie’s and now Khloe’s soon after.

At this rate, there really is no keeping up with the Kardashians!