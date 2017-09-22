Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

And baby makes three! Aaron Kwok shares first photo of daughter

Friday September 22, 2017
01:23 PM GMT+8

Kwok shared this photo of the newborn on his official Weibo this morning.Kwok shared this photo of the newborn on his official Weibo this morning.HONG KONG, Sept 22 — Aaron Kwok has finally confirmed that he and wife Moka Fang are parents.

The Hong Kong superstar shared a picture on his official Weibo account this morning showing a baby’s hand resting on two fingers.

The accompanying message in Chinese read: “Happy, amazing, grateful! Us three! (two smiley faces, baby emoji) Grow, family, protect! (three smiley faces).”

Multiple entertainment sites reported earlier this month that Fang had given birth to a daughter at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital on September 1.

While the post did not reveal the gender or the birth date of the child, the use of the colour pink in Kwok’s post has been taken as confirmation of the rumour.

The 51-year-old Kwok and 29-year-old Fang married in Hong Kong in April, after dating for less than two years.

