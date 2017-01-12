Amy Adams makes her ‘Arrival’ on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Amy Adams poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles January 11, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Actress Amy Adams may have missed out on a Golden Globe win this year, but her career was recognised yesterday with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame landmark.

Adams, 42, received the plaque in honour of her latest role in the Paramount Pictures sci-fi film Arrival, which has been earning her nominations during the current awards season in Hollywood.

She also starred in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, which has garnered her critical praise.

The actress, who was joined by her husband, daughter and Arrival co-star Jeremy Renner, recalled her early years in Hollywood and her journey so far.

“When I first drove on to the Disney lot, I think it was January 21st 1999 — not that I’m keeping track — that was my first-ever audition in Los Angeles and I never, ever expected that it would lead me to this moment to receive this honour,” she said.

“I never expected when I got a call that Steven Spielberg wanted to meet me, that he would actually give me a job. And when I fully expected to leave the industry, Phil Morrison showed up with Junebug.”

Adams made her breakout role in Spielberg’s 2002 crime film Catch Me If You Can alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and received her first Oscar nomination for her role as a troubled pregnant woman in 2005’s Junebug.

The actress will soon reprise her role as Princess Giselle in Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney’s 2007 live action film Enchanted.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a mile-long strip of plaques on Hollywood Boulevard, has honored influential figures in the entertainment industry since 1960, most recently awarding stars to Viola Davis and Jeff Bridges.

The plaques, which are cemented into the sidewalk, can be purchased for US$30,000 (RM133,920) by the sponsor of a nominee approved by Hollywood’s Chamber of Commerce.

The money goes to the Hollywood Historic Trust. — Reuters