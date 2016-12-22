Amazon original movie ‘Gleason’ heads to Amazon Prime Video next week

The Amazon Original Movie 'Gleason' will make its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 29. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — Amazon Studios announced that the Amazon Original Movie Gleason will be available on Amazon Prime Video on December 29.

The movie made its world premiere at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was released in theater on July 29, 2016 to an overwhelmingly positive critical response.

Telling the true life story of New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, the film follows Gleason after he is diagnosed with the condition ALS at the age of 34.

Shortly after his diagnosis he learns that his wife Michel is pregnant with their first child.

Determined to live his remaining years to their fullest, Steve goes on an expedition to Alaska, creates a foundation to help others with ALS, and rebuilds his relationship with his father, always with Michel’s unwavering support.

The movie, directed by Clay Tweel, is among 15 documentaries shortlisted for the 2016 Academy Award for Best Documentary, and was nominated for Five Broadcast Film Critic’s Awards and included among The National Board of Review’s Top Five Documentaries of the Year.

Amazon Prime members can view the film using the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices, or online at Amazon.com/originals, at no additional cost to their membership. — AFP-Relaxnews