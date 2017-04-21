Always-fashionable Yuna is having a blast at Coachella 2017!

Yuna has shared several photos of herself and her friends at Coachella. — Picture via TwitterINDIO, April 21 — Malaysian darling Yuna was recently spotted at Coachella, one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals not only in the United States, but all over the world.

The singer shared several photos of herself and her friends at the festival site from Coachella Day 1 and Day 2, on Instagram.

Yuna also attended the festival last year. — Picture via InstagramOn the first day of the fashion-conscious event, the singer was seen wearing a vintage printed silk dress with jeans and sneakers, while on the second day, she wore a denim overall with black T-shirt and neck scarf.

This is not the first time that Yuna has attended Coachella. In 2016, she documented her Coachella experience in a vlog.

Yuna looking as fashionable as ever despite the desert heat. — Picture via InstagramOn her Twitter, Yuna expressed her hopes that one day Love Life Fest could be similar to Coachella.

Here at Coachella aka what @lovelifestival could be like in the future❤ pic.twitter.com/aF0P5ga8OY — Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) April 15, 2017

Love Life Fest is a festival founded by Yuna and organised by her very own record label, Yuna Room Records.

The festival recently debuted at Setia City Park, Shah Alam, on March 11, 2017, featuring various local artistes like Hujan, OAG, OhChentaKu, Pastel Lite, Najwa, Masdo, Salammusik, Aizat, No Noise Percussion and more. — TheHive.Asia

Yuna stays cool with a cold coffee. — Picture via Instagram