Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Always-fashionable Yuna is having a blast at Coachella 2017!

Friday April 21, 2017
10:59 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Five Singapore church leaders surrender, begin jail termsFive Singapore church leaders surrender, begin jail terms

Neymar, LeBron among Time’s world’s most influential peopleNeymar, LeBron among Time’s world’s most influential people

The Edit: ​What you’re drinking might be giving you dementiaThe Edit: ​What you’re drinking might be giving you dementia

Malaysia’s oldest climber reaches Lobuche East peakMalaysia’s oldest climber reaches Lobuche East peak

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Yuna has shared several photos of herself and her friends at Coachella. — Picture via TwitterYuna has shared several photos of herself and her friends at Coachella. — Picture via TwitterINDIO, April 21 — Malaysian darling Yuna was recently spotted at Coachella, one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals not only in the United States, but all over the world.

The singer shared several photos of herself and her friends at the festival site from Coachella Day 1 and Day 2, on Instagram.

Yuna also attended the festival last year. — Picture via InstagramYuna also attended the festival last year. — Picture via InstagramOn the first day of the fashion-conscious event, the singer was seen wearing a vintage printed silk dress with jeans and sneakers, while on the second day, she wore a denim overall with black T-shirt and neck scarf.

This is not the first time that Yuna has attended Coachella. In 2016, she documented her Coachella experience in a vlog.

Yuna looking as fashionable as ever despite the desert heat. — Picture via InstagramYuna looking as fashionable as ever despite the desert heat. — Picture via InstagramOn her Twitter, Yuna expressed her hopes that one day Love Life Fest could be similar to Coachella.

Love Life Fest is a festival founded by Yuna and organised by her very own record label, Yuna Room Records.

The festival recently debuted at Setia City Park, Shah Alam, on March 11, 2017, featuring various local artistes like Hujan, OAG, OhChentaKu, Pastel Lite, Najwa, Masdo, Salammusik, Aizat, No Noise Percussion and more. — TheHive.Asia

Yuna stays cool with a cold coffee. — Picture via InstagramYuna stays cool with a cold coffee. — Picture via Instagram

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline