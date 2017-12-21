‘Along with the Gods’ stars attend gala premiere in Seoul

Cha Tae-hyun and Kim Dong-wook star as brothers in ‘Along with the Gods’. — CinemaOnline picSEOUL, Dec 21 — Action fantasy film, Along with the Gods opened yesterday in South Korea. Two days before its release, a gala premiere for the movie was held in capital Seoul.

Prior to the premiere screening for the movie at Lotte World Mall Cinema on December 18, the cast and director first met with fans at the red-carpet event, also held at Lotte World Mall.

Cinema Online had the chance to attend the event, where director Kim Yong-hwa as well as stars Cha Tae-hyun, Ha Jung-woo, Ju Ji-hoon, Kim Dong-wook, Kim Hyang-gi, Kim Su-an, Do Kyung-soo and more walked the red carpet and gladly signed autographs and posed for ‘selcas’ (Korea’s endearing term for selfies) with their fans.

For some of the cast members, this was their first time greeting the media for the day but for the director and cast members Cha Tae-hyun, Ha Jung-woo, Ju Ji-hoon, Kim Dong-wook and Kim Hyang-gi, they were also at the movie’s press conference held earlier on the same day.

‘Train to Busan’ and EXO member Do Kyung-soo signs autographs while walking the red carpet. — CinemaOnline picThe aforementioned five cast members and director Kim shared several interesting tidbits on the movie with international media during the press conference.

When asked how they relieve their stress while working on what seems to be an intense movie that is both emotionally and physically taxing, the majority of the cast laughingly replied, “With good food!”

Meanwhile, female lead Kim Hyang-gi, who also happens to be the youngest among the cast, replied with a smile, “Everyone took good care of me, so there was no stress. Ju Ji-hoon took care of me the most since we had the most scenes together”.

Playing one of the guardians who defend Cha’s character Ja-hong through seven trials in 49 days in the Afterlife, Ju admitted that the different legal terms they had to use were hard to memorise at first.

“I don’t think I will pass,” was Cha’s concerned reply when asked if they would be able to pass through the afterlife safely.

Ju Ji-hoon took good care of Kim Hyang-gi during the filming of ‘Along with the Gods’, the actress revealed. — CinemaOnline picHa was confident that he would at least pass the Insolence Trial while Kim Dong-wook, who plays Ja-hong’s younger brother in the movie, said he might be able to pass only the Murder Trial.

“I can’t say that I’m not concerned or worried at all, that will be a lie,” said director Kim regarding fans’ reception and the box office collection of the movie, “I hope the investors won’t be disappointed in terms of the box office and I hope it will get good comments.”

Adapted from a webtoon series by the same name, Along with the Gods follows Ja-hong, a firefighter who meets with unexpected death and finds himself transported to the afterlife, where he is hailed as the first Paragon in 19 years. To be reincarnated, he must first go through seven trials in 49 days, assisted by three guardians, Leader Kang-lim (Ha), Security Specialist Hewonmak (Ju) and Assistant Guardian Deok-Choon (Kim).

Along with the Gods opens in Singapore on January 11, 2018 and Malaysia on January, 18 2018. — CinemaOnline

Actor Ha Jung-woo takes quite a serious-looking selca with his fans. — CinemaOnline