Allison Janney wins supporting actress Oscar for ‘I, Tonya’

Allison Janey accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘I, Tonya’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 5 — Allison Janney won her first Oscar today for her supporting role as the demanding and abusive mother to Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in the mockumentary I, Tonya.

Janney, 58, a seven-time Emmy winner, swept all major acting honours this season, including Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe and Bafta awards.

“I did it all by myself,” Janney said facetiously to laughter from the audience. “Nothing further from the truth.”

Janney plays LaVona Golden, the mother of US Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, in the independent comedy about the disgraced and troubled athlete who is best remembered for her role in a 1994 assault on rival skater Nancy Kerrigan.

From left: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo pose with their Oscars after winning Best Sound Mixing for ‘Dunkirk’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Sebastian Lelio accepts the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for ‘A Fantastic Woman’ (Chile) at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Sam Rockwell poses backstage after winning Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane with their Best Animated Short Film Award for ‘Dear Basketball’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson win Best Animated Film Oscar for ‘Coco’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover win the Best Visual Effects Award for the film ‘Blade Runner 2049’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Gary Oldman winner for Best Actor for ‘Darkest Hour’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Guillermo del Toro with the Best Director Award and the Best Picture Award for ‘The Shape of Water’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



From left: Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



From left: Actresses Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep react after Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Frances McDormand accepts the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Get Out’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

Janney is most familiar to audiences from her roles on 2000's White House television drama The West Wing and current TV comedy Mom. Her past film credits include supporting roles America Beauty, The Hours and Juno.

I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers wrote the role of the hard-driving, foul-mouthed LaVona expressly for Janney, partly as a way for her to demonstrate her range.

“Steven Rogers, look what you did, look at what you did,” Janney said accepting the award. “You're a brilliant writer. Thank you for the gift of LaVona. I did not see this coming. You did. You give new meaning to the word friend.”

The actress is almost unrecognisable in the movie behind a wig, large glasses and with a parakeet on her shoulder.

“He wanted to show people what else I could do, that I could play someone this far away from myself and yet make her real and grounded,” Janney said last year. “I have to say it's hard to say you had fun playing someone so awful, but it was a fun challenge.”

Janney's first passion was ice skating and she had hopes as a teenager of competing in the Olympics before an accident and the realization that she was too tall to succeed ended her dreams.

She later studied acting under Paul Newman at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and credits Newman's late wife, actress Joanne Woodward with encouraging her career. — Reuters