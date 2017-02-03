All the best celeb Super Bowl commercials of 2017 (VIDEO)

A screengrab of Justin Bieber’s ad for T-Mobile.NEW YORK, Feb 3 — The Super Bowl is upon us yet again and aside from the teams competing, the focus is also on those awesome commercials that are as entertaining as the game itself.

From Melissa McCarthy, Justin Bieber, Jason Statham, Gal Gadot and Lady Gaga to inspirational stories, take a look at some of the clips you can already watch online:

1. Gal Gadot and Jason Statham pack a punch for this action-packed Wix.com spot that sees them take on attackers in a restaurant while the chef keeps on while working on his new website, utilising Wix.

2. Melissa McCarthy desperately tries to be “everyone’s hero” and save the world in a 60-second spot for the new hybrid Kia Niro.

3. Dressed in a black tuxedo, Justin Bieber is a “Celebration Expert” in T-Mobile’s celebration-themed commercial that takes us through the history of touchdown dances.

4. Tom Brady stars as himself in Intel’s commercial about their instant replay technology that will be used during the game.

5. John Malkovich can be seen comically trying to register his name for a clothing website’s domain only to find out there’s another John Malkovich in the way.

6. Lexus’ dance infused commercial features a soundtrack by Sia and it showcases the new Lexus LS and LC while exploring the idea of a “Man and the Machine”.

7. Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton unexpectedly appear at a pee-wee football game in Buick’s ad to promote their Encore and Cascada vehicles.

8. Adam Driver will be seen “auditioning” for the Snickers commercial that features a horse and a “dead” cowboy.

9. Jon Lovitz gets Willy Wonka-freaky by trying to convince viewers to eat avocado and guacamole in front of a hypnotic green swirl in this spot for Avocados from Mexico.

10. In Audi’s “driving progress” spot, a dad reflects on raising his daughter in a sexist world.