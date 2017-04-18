Last updated -- GMT+8

‘Alien: Covenant’ crew share personal messages in new promo clip (VIDEO)

Tuesday April 18, 2017
01:04 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, April 18 — Here’s more footage from 20th Century Fox’s upcoming sci-fi horror sequel Alien: Covenant.

The clip is actually a promo for the film and it features Katherine Waterston’s Daniels and Billy Crudup’s Oram in what has been termed as” found footage”.

This sixth instalment of the Alien franchise is directed by Ridley Scott and it will see the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

A screengrab that shows the monsters are back in ‘Alien: Covenant’.A screengrab that shows the monsters are back in ‘Alien: Covenant’.

The film stars Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The path to paradise begins in hell.  Scott returns to the universe he created, with Alien: Covenant, a new chapter in his groundbreaking Alien franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”

Alien: Covenant is set for release on May 19.

