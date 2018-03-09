Alex Karpovsky joins the cast of ‘Homecoming’

LOS ANGELES, March 9 — Girls star Alex Karpovsky has landed a series regular role in Amazon's Homecoming, along with Julia Roberts.

The psychological thriller centres on Heidi (Roberts), a caseworker at a secret government organisation, her supervisor (Bobby Cannavale), and a military veteran (Stephan James) keen to get back to ordinary life.

The half-hour drama is written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, creators of Gimlet Media’s fictional podcast of the same name, which was presented as a collage of overheard conversations, phone calls and therapy sessions.

Karpovsky, best known as Ray on HBO’s comedy-drama Girls, will play Craig, an employee at the Homecoming facility who coaches clients through improvised scenarios as part of their preparation for re-entering civilian life.

Homecoming will be A-lister Roberts’ first starring TV series role; she will also be one of the project’s executive producers through her production company RedOm.

Sam Esmail will direct the show, set to premiere in late 2018 on Amazon Prime. — AFP-Relaxnews