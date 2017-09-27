‘Adiwiraku’ heads to Tokyo!

‘Adiwiraku’, recently crowned FFM 29’s Best Film winner, is all set for its Japanese premiere next month. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Following its success at the recently-held 29th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM 29), Adiwiraku is heading to Tokyo next.

Making its Japanese premiere at the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), the movie, which will go by it English title My Superheroes, will be screened under The Japan Foundation Asia Centre Presents CROSSCUT ASIA #04: What’s Next from South-east Asia section alongside many award-winning films from all over South-east Asia.

Based on a true story about a team of choral speakers from SMK Pinang Tunggal high school in Kedah, Adiwiraku follows their journey in preparing and competing in a choral competition.

Directed by Eric Ong, the film recently won big at FFM 29, bringing home Best Original Story via writer Jason Chong, Best Actress through Sangeeta Krishnasamy’s performance as Cheryl Ann Fernando, as well as the ultimate Best Film award.

A still from ‘Yasmin-san’. — Handout via CinemaOnlineThis year’s TIFF will also see filmmaker Edmund Yeo’s Yasmin-san making its world premiere under the same section as Adiwiraku.

The documentary follows the production of Isao Yukisada’s Pigeon, one of the three shorts that make up anthology film Asian Three-Fold Mirror 2016: Reflections, and looks into the influence of the late Yasmin Ahmad in filmmaking.

Yeo will also be making his return in the Competition category with AQÉRAT (We the Dead), which tells the story of a woman who turns to human trafficking to make ends meet.

Yeo is no stranger to TIFF as his debut feature film, River of Exploding Durians, was previously selected to compete in the 27th Tokyo International Film Festival back in 2014.

The 30th Tokyo International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from October 25 till November 3, 2017 at the Roppongi Hills, Japan. — CinemaOnline