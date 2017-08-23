Adam Scott realises he is the devil’s stepdad in Netflix’s ‘Little Evil’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — If you remember cult classic The Omen, you’re going to want to watch Netflix’s upcoming horror comedy Little Evil.
The film stars Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly as a newlywed couple, but there’s one problem: The child (Owen Atlas) they’re raising is the antichrist.
The film also stars Bridget Everett, Donald Faison, comedian Chris D’Elia, and Clancy Brown.
The synopsis of the film reads: “Meet Gary. He just married Samantha, the woman of his dreams. There’s one problem, his stepson is the antichrist.”
Little Evil is set for release on November 1.