Actress Rozita Che Wan slams homewreckers

Rozita says women need to be more cautious when looking for a life partner. — Picture via Instagram/Rozita Che WanKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Actress and entrepreneur Rozita Che Wan, 45, is not a fan of women who destroy other women’s happiness by stealing their husbands.

“I’m not against polygamy but why can’t we be more cautious when looking for a partner by choosing a man who is actually single?” she told Harian Metro during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“Those who break women’s hearts are often women themselves.”

However, she advised women whose husbands have taken on more wives or have been stolen from them to move on and live their lives.

“Women whose husbands have been taken away from them, do not be sad and feel that the world is a dark place, life goes on.

“I was once divorced and for 10 years, I stayed at home and did not work,” she revealed, adding that those hard times have been replaced by a much better life now.

Asked what she would do if someone stole her husband, Rozita jokingly said she would tear the other woman’s mouth.

“Try if you dare but so far our family is happy,” said the mother of one who is married to Oh My English! actor Zain Saidin.

Previously, Rozita posted a sarcastic status on Instagram which was aimed at women who have a penchant for stealing husbands.