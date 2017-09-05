Actress and acting coach Elizabeth Kemp dies at 65

Actress and performance coach Elizabeth Kemp. — Picture courtesy of @elizabethkempHooligandreamers/Facebook.com via AFPLOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Actress and performance coach Elizabeth Kemp has died at the age of 65.

Her "sudden" death was announced via Facebook by Rosa Asor Morelli, an administrator of Kemp's Hooligan Dreamers Facebook page, although no other details or cause of death were given (via Variety).

The tribute reads: "Dear Hooligan Dreamers, with a heavy heart, I have to share the news of the sudden loss of our beloved Elizabeth Kemp. It is a shock, no doubt, for all of us that have had the privilege to have her as Mentor, Teacher, Friend.

"Elizabeth is family to me and I know that her time here in Italy, and everywhere she's been teaching, has always been a special mixture of powerful work, fun, experimenting, inspiration and unconditional love and support. There is so much to say about her genius and heart but, for today, we can connect through her powerful Green Light to honour her gift and generosity and hold a safe healing space to her soul."

Kemp started her career in the original production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas at the Actors Studio, where she would later become a member and influential acting teacher, responsible for instructing actors including Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

In addition to her credits as an acting teacher, Kemp also appeared on Broadway in the play Once in a Lifetime early in her career, and starred in the film He Knows You're Alone — opposite Caitlin O'Heaney and Tom Hanks — as well as on several television shows including LA Law and Law & Order. — AFP-Relaxnews