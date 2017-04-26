Last updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:32 am GMT+8

Orlando Bloom discusses spy thriller ‘Unlocked’

Wednesday April 26, 2017
Orlando Bloom poses at the premiere of ‘The Promise’ in Los Angeles. — Reuters picOrlando Bloom poses at the premiere of ‘The Promise’ in Los Angeles. — Reuters picLONDON, April 26 — Actor Orlando Bloom said his latest film about a fictional biological attack threatening London “could absolutely happen” in the real world and that the increasingly topical subject of terrorism is handled sensitively.

Unlocked, out in UK theatres on May 5, sees Bloom play a secret MI5 agent who double crosses a CIA interrogator as she races to stop a biological attack on London after accidentally providing terrorists with information.

“The world we live in today, this kind of situation could absolutely happen,” Bloom told Reuters at the film's premiere yesterday.

“I think our director Michael Apted did a fantastic job, you know, of really handling that with a great deal of care and sensitivity,” he added.

Apted, who directed 1999's James Bond film The World is Not Enough said the story of Unlocked is “getting more and more powerful.”

“I don't think you can play games with it. I don't think you can flirt with it or not take it seriously and it's getting more and more frightening as the days and the months go on,” he said. — Reuters

