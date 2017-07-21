Actor Edmund Chen and former assistant reach settlement over defamation suits

Actor Edmund Chen has reached a settlement with his former assistant Karen Ho, after both filed defamation suits against each other. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, July 21 — Actor Edmund Chen has reached a settlement with his former assistant, after both parties lobbed defamation suits at each other in May.

Today, Chen, 56, wrote on Facebook that both he and Karen Ho have “mutually and amicably resolved all disputes and misunderstanding” through mediation.

He added that he would retract all remarks that might have put Ho “in a bad light”, and she would do likewise.

“We wish to put the past incidents behind us and we look forward to future professional collaborations together,” said Chen.

“We thank everyone for their concern and seek their sincere support for us to move forward.”

Chen had claimed damages against Ho, 30, after she allegedly sent defamatory WhatsApp messages to other people between February and April, according to media reports.

Ho, a public relations and marketing consultant, had accused Chen of defaming her through comments posted on his Facebook page on April 10. These comments have since been taken down.

Chen claimed that the woman had got close to his family, including his wife, Xiang Yun, and his daughter, 17-year-old Yi Xin.

He also said he gave her money amounting to S$11,000 (RM34,358), after he sensed that she had financial difficulties.

In return, the woman then allegedly began to work unofficially for him to pay off the debt, said Chen at the time.

He claimed that she began to represent him in public relations matters having to do with his Little Red Dot book. Eventually, she supposedly took over his Facebook account, and began to agree to him appearing at events, without his prior consent.

In a report on April 12, Ho had denied Chen’s claims. — TODAY