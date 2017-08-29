Actor Ed Skrein leaves ‘Hellboy’ role after whitewashing backlash

Ed Skrein poses at the premiere of ‘The Transporter Refuelled’ at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles August 25, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Actor Ed Skrein announced that he is leaving the Hellboy reboot after backlash from his casting as a Japanese-American character, according to US Weekly.

Skrein, who starred in Deadpool and HBO’s Game of Thrones, signed on to play Major Ben Daimio, a Japanese-American in the original comic books the movies are based on.

The actor said he did not know the character’s ethnicity when he took the role and exited the role after he found out.

“I accepted the role unaware that the character in the original comics was of mixed Asian heritage. “There has been intense conversation and understandable upset since that announcement, and I must do what I feel is right,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

“Representation of ethnic diversity is important, especially to me as I have a mixed heritage family. It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to give voice to inclusivity,” he added.

Skrein also wrote that he was sad to leave Hellboy, but “hope it makes a difference”.

Producers of Hellboy, which include Lionsgate and Millennium also released a joint statement according to The Hollywood Reporter, saying “Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision.”

“It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material,” the statement read.

Many on the social media have lauded Skrein’s move and praised the actor for doing the right thing.