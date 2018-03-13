‘Abang Long Fadil 3’ filming to start after Aidilfitri

After Abang Long Fadil 2 made it big at the box office by collecting over RM18 million last year, its talented young director Syafiq Yusof is now working on the third movie.

According to Syafiq, the success of the second movie has made him more eager to create a bigger and better Abang Long Fadil 3.

“We already have a script for the third movie and shooting will probably commence after Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said at the recent press preview of his latest directorial effort, KL Special Force.

The son of famous director and producer Datuk Yusof Haslam added that the third movie will still feature the main character Fadil, played by Zizan Razak, but it will have a different storyline.

“It will be just like the second movie where the storyline is different and does not follow the first movie. For the third movie, the storyline will also be different and will definitely be better.”

Regarding his latest movie KL Special Force, released since March 8, Syafiq is quite satisfied with the end result of the movie.

He even praised the actors such as Datuk Rosyam Nor, Syamsul Yusof, Fattah Amin, and everyone involved in the movie.

Through this movie, he also managed to change netizens’ perceptions about Fattah Amin’s acting, which was once labelled as “wooden”.

Meanwhile, Syafiq said that 2018 will be his busiest year yet because not only is he shooting Abang Long Fadil 3, but he is also involved with two other movies.

One of them is a movie called Sekolah Haha, directed by Mat Lutfi, which he will be producing and the other is an untitled psychological horror which he will direct.