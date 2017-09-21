Aaron Kwok to promote new movie ‘Peace Breaker’ in Malaysia

Aaron Kwok in a scene in ‘Peace Breaker’ which was shot on location in Malaysia. — CinemaOnline picHONG KONG, Sept 21 — Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok is coming to Malaysia to promote his new movie Peace Breaker, alongside his co-stars and director Lien Yi-Chi.

The action film is a remake of South Korea’s 2014 dramatic-thriller, A Hard Day.

In the new film, Kwok takes on the role of a morally-bent police officer who is involved in many crimes.

The shooting of the film was done in several locations around Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The movie also partners up the actor with another Hong Kong star, Wang Qianyuan.

Distributed by Jazzy Pictures in Malaysia, Peace Breaker will be meeting its nationwide audiences starting on October 14. The movie, however, has yet to receive a release date in Singapore. — CinemaOnline