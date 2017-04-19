Aaron Kwok shares pictures of low-key wedding to Moka Fang with fans

Aaron Kwok and his bride Moka Fang pose in a wedding photo shot by acclaimed photographer Wing Shya. — Picture via Weibo/Aaron KwokHONG KONG, April 19 — After news broke that they had filed a notice of marriage in March, it was only a matter of when Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang would marry.

The 51-year-old Hong Kong Heavenly King ended all speculation yesterday by sharing photos of his big day on his official Weibo account.

One showed Kwok flanked by his groomsmen, including singer Julian Cheung, choreographer Sunny Wong and fashion mogul Sham Kar Wai.

Other images included a pre-wedding portrait themed “Let’s Dance”, snapped by film-maker and photographer Wing Shya.

According to media reports, the couple held a low-key, but heavily guarded, wedding banquet to celebrate the occasion with family and friends at The Peninsula Hong Kong.

Aaron Kwok greets Moka Fang before their traditional Chinese tea ceremony as groomsman Julian Cheung looks on. — Picture via Weibo/Aaron KwokApple Daily reported that 10 tables were laid out on the luxury hotel’s mezzanine floor which was decked out in a thousand pink roses.

Kwok reportedly wore a Tom Ford suit, while Fang wore a white Georges Hobeika gown and pieces from the Louis Vuitton High Jewellery collection.

His manager Leung May May later confirmed the wedding had taken place and thanked everyone for their well wishes.

The couple started dating in mid-2015, with the singer confirming his romance with the China-born model, who is 23 years his junior, with a picture of the pair holding hands in a car on his official Weibo account.

The ink might be barely dry on their wedding papers but baby bump watch has already begun. Fang is already rumoured to be expecting the couple’s first child.