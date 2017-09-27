Aamir Khan heading to Singapore for ‘Secret Superstar’

Aamir Khan as music director Shakti Kumar in ‘Secret Superstar’. — Handout via CinemaOnlineSINGAPORE, Sept 27 — Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is coming to Singapore to promote his latest movie, Secret Superstar.

He will be making an appearance at a fan event at Marina Bay Sands’ The MasterCard Theatres on October 2, as reported by The Straits Times.

The actor will also be joined by the movie’s writer-director Advait Chandan.

Secret Superstar is a story of a young teenage girl who dreams of becoming a famous singer. However, born in a conservative family, she faces harsh resistance from her father and ends up having to achieve her dream by posting videos on social media anonymously.

Aamir Khan stars as music director Shakti Kumar in the movie.

Slated for global release on October 19, the movie marks the reunion between Khan and Zaira Wasim, whom Khan previously collaborated with in Dangal, the current highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Passes for the fan event, which are free and available on a first-come-first-served basis, can be collected from the Mastercard Theatres Box Office from September 28 onwards. — CinemaOnline