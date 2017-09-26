A ‘Pretty Little Liars’ spinoff is officially happening

A poster showing the main cast of ‘Pretty Little Liars’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — If you think you saw the end of Pretty Little Liars, think again: The show is getting a spinoff!

According to reports, Freeform has picked up a pilot for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists which is based on the popular book series The Perfectionists by PLL author Sara Shepard.

Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish looks set to reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal respectively.

The show’s synopsis read: “Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.”

Pretty Little Liars ended its run in June after seven popular seasons.