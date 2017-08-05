Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

A first look at Pearl Jam’s upcoming concert film (VIDEO)

Saturday August 5, 2017
09:51 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 — A teaser has just been released for the upcoming concert film Let’s Play Two, which features Pearl Jam playing to huge crowds in Chicago.

Pearl Jam had earlier this year been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fae. — AFP picPearl Jam had earlier this year been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fae. — AFP picA release date has yet to be revealed for “Let’s Play Two,” filmed during the band’s concerts at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, presumably when they performed there in August 2016.

The teaser reveals little else about the film, but it features Eddie Vedder—a known Chicago Cubs fan — saying, “The first time you walk into Wrigley Field, it’s like stepping into Oz.”

Fans can sign up at pearljam.com/letsplaytwo for future details about the film and its release.

Earlier this year, the Seattle band was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame. — AFP-Relaxnews

