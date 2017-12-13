A film festival set to spur Macau film-making industry

MACAU, Dec 13 — Macau may be just a ferry ride from Hong Kong but it's a long way behind the former British colony when it comes to film-making.

It may have beautiful locations that would be perfect backdrops for many movies but it lacks a film-making culture unlike the rich one which exists in Hong Kong, according to International Film Festival and Awards Macau (IFFAM) artistic director Mike Goodridge.

“There is no film-making culture in Macau which is quite bizarre. It is still at a nascent stage here,” he said in an interview session with the media today.

He believes IFFAM plays an important role in helping to develop the local film industry and pointed out that there are two Macau projects presented at the IFFAM Project Market this year.

Goodridge said IFFAM got off to a great start this year and based on attendance at most of the film screenings, it is set to do even better than the inaugural IFFAM last year.

“Our aim was to reach about 50 to 70 per cent capacity and we’ve done better than that,” he said pointing out that one of the public screenings for Foxtrot, a film in the competition category, was at 90 per cent sold out.

He said that the locals have been very receptive to the film festival despite the festival being relatively new.

“We see a lot of Chinese people in the audience which is a good thing,” he said.

Even IFFAM ambassador Shekhar Kapur, who is back at the festival for the second time this year, commented that the festival is bigger, more organised and feels a lot more confident this year.

The Indian film-maker, who was head of the jury in IFFAM 2016, said he could see the festival is drawing more film-makers to it.

People are willing to come here. Macau is growing into a fascinating destination for films, look at how it has grown in just one year," he said when asked about his views of the festival in a separate interview.

IFFAM was introduced to showcase international works by first and second time film-makers and it is fully supported by the Macau tourism office.

According to Goodridge, the Macao Special Administrative Region Government hoped to introduce a cultural event in the city that is known mostly for its casinos.

However, he stressed that the film festival is not meant specifically for tourism but is instead tasked with inspiring local film-makers by exposing them to international film-makers.

A total of 50 films, including 10 in competition, are showcased in various categories during the eight-day festival that kicked off on December 8.

The final award winners will be announced on December 14.