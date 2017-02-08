Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 2:18 pm GMT+8

A ‘Fast & Furious’ live arena tour is on its way

A still from ‘Fast and Furious 6’. — AFP picA still from ‘Fast and Furious 6’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — To further rev up enthusiasm for the Fast & Furious franchise, Universal is joining forces with Brand Events to create a live Fast & Furious touring arena event from January 2018.

With Fast & Furious 8 speeding into theatres on April 8, fans now have more Fast franchise developments to look forward to. Debuting in January 2018, the live global arena tour promises to be “the most spectacular live automotive production in history” featuring familiar stunts and the most famous vehicles from the blockbuster series’ history. It is not yet been revealed if stars from the show will be involved.

Tickets and venues — not yet announced v will become available through the website www.fastandfuriouslive.com. — AFP-Relaxnews

