Yen’s strength weighs on Japan shares, lira soars

File photo of US dollar bills and yen notes. – Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 17 — The yen strengthened against all its major peers, weighing on Japanese shares, as geopolitics remained in focus before data on China’s economy.

The lira jumped the most since January after Turkey voted to hand Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping authority.

The yen extended gains after climbing in the previous session amid growing concerns over the situation in North Korea.

The lira jumped 2 per cent after Turkey’s weekend referendum. Asian stocks were mixed after a fourth straight week of losses for the region’s equities. Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are closed today and most European markets are also shut, while the US reopens after the Friday holiday.

Investors have been jittery as geopolitical tensions have escalated this month. While North Korea’s failed ballistic missile launch yesterday eased the risk of imminent retaliation, it hasn’t prompted the Trump administration to deviate from its plans for dealing with Pyongyang. President Donald Trump is willing to consider “kinetic” military action, including a sudden strike, to counteract North Korea’s series of destabilizing actions, said two people familiar with the White House’s thinking.

In Turkey’s weekend referendum, voters approved the most radical overhaul since the republic was founded 93 years ago on the expectation Erdogan will safeguard security and kickstart the economy. He will have authority to call elections at any time, and will have greater sway over fiscal policy.

The US economy remains in focus as traders try to get a handle on Trump’s fiscal and economic plans. The president decided not to label China a currency manipulator, reversing a promise he made during the election campaign, citing Beijing’s help in reining in North Korea.

Here’s what investors are watching this week:

Data on China’s first-quarter gross domestic product is due today. The world’s second-largest economy is expected to have grown 6.8 per cent in the first three months of the year for a second straight quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists, driven by higher property and producer prices.

US Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Hawaii in his first official trip to the Asia-Pacific region. He’ll emphasize President Donald Trump’s continued commitment to US alliances and partnerships.

The annual spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund take place in Washington. Earnings season is ramping up. Companies reporting this week include Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Netflix Inc., Heineken NV and Unilever.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Currencies

The yen climbed 0.3 per cent to 108.34 per dollar as of 9:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The currency jumped 2.3 per cent last week and is trading at the highest level since mid-November. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.2 per cent. The Turkish lira climbed 2 per cent, the most since Jan. 30. The currency is still down 3.2 per cent for the year.

Stocks

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2 per cent, after capping a fifth straight week of declines of Friday, the longest losing streak since December 2015. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4 per cent. Futures on the FTSE China A50 lost 0.4 per cent in most recent trading.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped four basis points to 2.20 per cent. That’s the lowest closing level since November.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,294.80 (RM5713.30) an ounce.

It advanced 2.5 per cent last week, trading at the highest level since November. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3 per cent to US$53 a barrel, after a weekly gain of 1.8 per cent. — Bloomberg