Weighed down by trade counters, KL shares end morning session lower

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, weighed down by trade and services counters and blue chips Maybank, Tenaga and PBBank.

Maybank shed one sen to RM9.60, Tenaga eased two sen to RM14.16 while PBBank was flat at RM20.36.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.80 of-a-point weaker at 1,754.39, after moving between 1,753.22 and 1,758.14 throughout the morning session.

The key index opened 2.95 points lower at 1,758.14.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 370 to 335 with 386 counters unchanged, 701 untraded and 23 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.10 billion shares worth RM895.67 million.

Maybank Equity Investment Dealer Teng Sew Ching said the local bourse’s performance was in tandem with the regional market, which took the cue from Wall Street.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 8.02 points to 21,629.72, just short of Friday’s all-time closing high.

Among regional bourses, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2.27 points or 0.09 per cent to 2,422.83, Singapore’s Straits Times slipped 0.16 of-a-point to 3,298.08 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 51.61 points lower at 26,418.97.

Of heavyweights, Genting eased eleven sen to RM9.43, HLBank reduced 12 sen to RM15.78 while YTL, PChem and IOICorp shed two sen each to RM1.44, RM6.87 and RM4.48, respectively.

Among losers, BAT erased 16 sen to RM43.42, CMSB dropped 12 sen to RM3.94, and Atlan fell one sen to RM4.50.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 3.54 points to 12,506.38, the FBM 70 advanced 20.55 points to 14,878.73 and the FBMT100 Index reduced 0.06 of-a-point to 12,147.32.

The FBM Ace was 53.43 points weaker at 6,794.74 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 6.05 points to 12,697.26.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index improved 20.20 points to 16,662.74, the Plantation Index contracted 12.46 points to 7,828.58 and the Industrial Index was 1.84 points better at 3,271.40. — Bernama