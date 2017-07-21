Wall Street retreats from record levels as GE disappoints

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, December 28, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 21 — US stock indexes were lower in late morning trading and pulled back from record levels as weak earnings from industrial heavyweight General Electric weighed.

Shares of GE fell as much as 5.4 per cent to their lowest level since Oct 2015, as the company reported a nearly 60 per cent slump in profit and its 2017 profit forecast came in at the low end.

The stock’s fall weighed on other industrials such as Caterpillar and 3M.

“We’ve had a good run for the last few weeks and investors are primarily digesting earnings today,” said Erick Ormsby, chief executive of Alcosta Capital Management.

“GE’s results were okay but they guided lower and that’s weighing on the market too.”

Microsoft fell 0.3 per cent, despite the company reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Attention will turn to earnings from big tech names next week, including Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

The Nasdaq came off its 10-day streak of gains, its best since February 2015, after closing at record levels yesterday.

The tech sector, however, continues to be the best performing S&P sector this year, despite concerns over stretched valuation, as investors look for growth from sectors relatively immune to a policy gridlock in Washington.

“If tech earnings were to disappoint, it might finally be the thing that causes a correction, even if it’s a small one,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Still, overall earnings are expected to be good with analysts expecting earnings to have climbed 8.6 per cent, above the 8-per cent rise projected at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 10.50am ET (1650 GMT/10.50pm Malaysian time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72.93 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 21,538.85, the S&P 500 was down 6.03 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,467.42.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 11.80 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 6,378.20.

The S&P and the Nasdaq are on track to close higher for the third straight week.

All 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the industrials and energy sectors leading the decliners.

Oil prices fell more than 1.5 per cent after a consultancy report forecast a rise in OPEC production for July despite the group’s pledge to curb output.

Visa rose 1.7 per cent after the world’s largest payments network operator raised its annual earnings forecast.

EBay fell 2.8 per cent as the company warned that adjusted profit this quarter could fall below analysts’ estimates.

Honeywell International rose 1.7 per cent after the technology and manufacturing company raised the low-end of its profit forecast.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,635 to 1,059. On the Nasdaq, 1,464 issues fell and 1,164 advanced. — Reuters