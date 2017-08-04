US trade deficit narrows as exports hit 2-1/2-year high

File picture shows shipping containers at the Port Newark Container Terminal in Newark, New Jersey, US on July 2, 2009. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Aug 4 — The US trade deficit fell sharply in June as exports increased to their highest level in 2-1/2 years, a positive development for the economy.

The Commerce Department said today the trade gap decreased 5.9 per cent to US$43.6 billion, the lowest level since October 2016. May’s trade deficit was revised slightly down to US$46.4 billion from the previously reported US$46.5 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall narrowing to US$45.0 billion in June.

When adjusted for inflation, the trade deficit fell to US$61.0 billion from US$62.8 billion in May. Real goods exports surged to an all-time high of US$126.9 billion in June, buoyed by record high petroleum exports.

The government reported last Friday that trade contributed almost two-tenths of a percentage point to the economy’s 2.6 per cent annualized growth pace in the second quarter.

In June, exports of goods and services increased 1.2 per cent to US$194.4 billion, the highest level since December 2014. There were increases in exports of capital goods, food and motor vehicles. Exports to China fell 4.7 per cent.

Imports of goods and services slipped 0.2 per cent to US$238.0 billion in June. There were decreases in imports of industrial supplies and materials. Imports of cell phones and other household goods fell US$0.9 billion, accounting for the bulk of the US$0.7 billion decrease in consumer goods imports.

Imports of goods from China increased 1.2 per cent. The politically sensitive US-China trade deficit increased 3.1 per cent to US$32.6 billion in June. — Reuters