US stocks keep climbing, euro jumps after Draghi

US stocks opened higher today, continuing their record run. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 20 — US stocks opened higher today, continuing their record run. Central banks dominated European markets, with the euro, bonds and stocks whipsawing as the ECB held interest rates and President Mario Draghi signalled the bank would discuss its language on bond purchases in the autumn.

Europe’s shared currency initially extended a decline as the central bank deferred the delicate decision of how and when to venture the next step toward policy normalisation until later this year. It reversed the drop as Draghi pointed to a timeline for policy makers to consider any change in their language, even as he pledged additional stimulus if needed.

“The ECB has maintained a very supportive approach, because inflation remains too low, despite better growth prospects,” said Gilles Pradere, portfolio manager at RAM Active Investments SA.

The euro’s jump hit stocks in the region, which erased a gain before fluctuating, and the greenback, which pared an advance as it continued to recover from Tuesday’s lowest close in 11 months. The yen dropped after Japanese policy makers delayed the time-frame for reaching their inflation target — a sign stimulus will be in place for a while to come. Oil climbed a third day.

And here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was up less than 0.1 per cent as of 9.53am in New York, adding to yesterday’s record close. The Nasdaq 100 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.1 per cent, both reaching new all-time highs. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was essentially unchanged. The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.2 per cent, reaching the highest on record with its 10th consecutive advance. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index added 0.7 per cent to the highest in a month. Germany’s DAX Index increased 0.5 per cent, the largest rise in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.1 per cent, hitting the highest in more than two years.

Currencies

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1567 (RM4.96), the strongest in 23 months. The British pound dipped 0.4 per cent to US$1.2973. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.05 per cent. The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 112.14 per dollar, the largest dip in almost two weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.25 per cent, the lowest in more than three weeks. Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.53 per cent with its fifth consecutive decline. Britain’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to 1.193 per cent.

Commodities

Gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,240.35 an ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8 per cent to US$47.49 a barrel. The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 0.4 per cent to the highest in almost eight weeks.

Asia

The Aussie traded lower as a characteristically volatile monthly jobs report for June showed a surge in full-time employment. It’s the best-performing G-10 currency this year, climbing 10 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5 per cent and Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.7 per cent to close at its highest in nearly two years. — Bloomberg