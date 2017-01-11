US equities swing with dollar as bonds pull back

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell January 9, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 11 — US stocks fluctuated with the dollar, while Treasuries retreated as post-US election asset moves stalled a day before Donald Trump is slated to hold a press conference that could provide detail on his policy preferences.

The S&P 500 Index closed little changed, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from session highs as investors prepared for the fourth-quarter earnings reporting season. The Russell 2000 Index of small caps advanced, halting a three-day slide.

Treasuries edged lower, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index nudged higher after swinging around throughout the day. Gold jumped to a six-week high as copper surged with iron ore after Chinese producer prices climbed. Oil slipped below US$51 (RM228) a barrel in New York.

Caution crept into financial markets as the euphoria over Trump’s perceived pro-growth policies faded with Congress holding confirmation hearings for his proposed cabinet members and the president-elect preparing to face the media for the first time since July.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is slated to kick off the S&P 500 earnings season tomorrow, with analysts forecasting profits for companies in the index expanded by 3.8 per cent last quarter. The Chinese PPI data provided a silver lining, indicating the world’s second-largest economy is poised to export inflation around the world via its supply chains.

“The uncertainty about Trump’s future plans for the economy is still high at present,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency strategist in Frankfurt at Commerzbank AG.

Stocks

The S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,268.90 as of 4pm in New York, after erasing all of a 0.5 per cent advance. Healthcare and financial shares rose, while real estate and energy shares slumped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered below 19,900, falling 0.2 per cent with Procter & Gamble Co. pacing declines in the 30-stock gauge. The Russell 2000 rebounded by one per cent to push its post-election gains back toward 15 per cent. The measure rose as much as 20 per cent in the months after Trump’s win.

The FTSE 100 Index capped an 11th straight gain in its longest rally since 2011. The index has closed at all-time highs for a record nine straight days.

Asian index futures signalled gains, with contracts on benchmarks in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea rising by at least 0.1 per cent in most recent trade.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent with the greenback enduring a choppy trading session against both the yen and euro. Japan’s currency added 0.3 per cent to 115.74 per US dollar, strengthening for a second day.

The pound reaffirmed its position as the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency, touching its lowest level since Oct 25 before rebounding to trade little changed at 1.2174 per dollar. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index rallied, adding 0.3 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 2.2 per cent to a three-week low amid speculation US crude supply is rising just as the market weighs compliance by Opec on promised production cuts. Oil slipped to US$50.82 a barrel after sinking 3.8 per cent last session.

Steel and iron ore futures surged to their daily limit in China amid more signs the government intends to squeeze excess capacity, and after the country’s factory-gate inflation reached the highest in five years.

Gold futures added 0.1 per cent to settle at US$1,185.50 an ounce, the highest close since Nov 29. Demand is forecast to rise ahead of Chinese New Year.

Bonds

Yesterday’s US$24 billion three-year US bond sale drew the strongest investor appetite since August, with a gauge of demand known as the bid-to-cover ratio rising to 2.97. The yield was 1.472 per cent, the highest for an auction of the maturity since April 2010.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose by one basis point, or 0.01 percentage point, to 2.38 per cent, after falling five basis points on Monday. Bonds in core European countries were little changed, with the yield on 10-year bunds at 0.28 per cent. — Bloomberg