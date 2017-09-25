UOB Malaysia: Online banking users more than doubled over past three years

The number of online fund transfers and bill payments increased by 184 per cent and 90 per cent respectively, from August 2014 to July 2017. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) registered a 106 per cent increase in the number of customers using its online banking services in the last three years.

In a statement today, it said the number of online transactions, such as fund transfers and bill payments, rose by 133 per cent over the same period.

The number of online fund transfers and bill payments increased by 184 per cent and 90 per cent respectively, from August 2014 to July 2017.

It said in the first seven months of 2017, online fund transfers accounted for 59 per cent of all online financial transactions while bill payments made up another 12 per cent.

UOB Malaysia, in keeping with the preferences and online transaction habits of Malaysian consumers, had improved its Personal Internet Banking (PIB) website to enhance online banking experience, said Managing Director and Country Head of Personal Financial Services, Ronnie Lim.

The PIB facility, he said, had been upgraded to include a responsive user interface, which is compatible with tablets and smartphones, to enable customers to access their accounts at any time and to transfer funds safely via their mobile devices.

Customers can access or activate their UOB Malaysia PIB accounts instantly at www.uob.com.my. — Bernama