UMW shares rebound after CEO defends rights issue for MBM acquisition

KUALA LUMPUR , March 19 — Shares of UMW Holdings Bhd rose as much as 9 sen or 1.49 per cent at 11am today at RM6.15 after president and group chief executive officer (CEO) Badrul Feisal Abdul Rahim defended the cash call for its takeover of MBM Resources Bhd.

The counter had seen as many as 669,000 shares traded and was one of the top gainers in Bursa Malaysia’s morning trade today.

Financial daily The Edge has reported Badrul saying he believed that UMW’s proposed rights issue seeking up to RM1.1 billion was “actually the best for the company.”

The market had earlier responded negatively to the cash call, with the stock falling 9.09 per cent within a day to RM5.90 last Wednesday and erasing gains of 9.07 per cent made following the announcement of the proposed acquisition.

However, the stock had recovered to trade at RM6.06 on Friday.

The Edge reported that Badrul saying that on top of greater control over national carmaker Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua), UMW would benefit from a natural fit with MBM Resources’ businesses of motor trading and manufacturing of automotive parts.

On March 9, UMW had announced that it was offering to buy a 50.7 per cent controlling stake in MBM Resources at RM2.56 per share, or RM501 million in total.