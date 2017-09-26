Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Rain

Money

Uber to withdraw from Quebec

Tuesday September 26, 2017
09:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Selangor religious schools’ safety standards found wantingSelangor religious schools’ safety standards found wanting

Trump to host Thai junta chief at White House next weekTrump to host Thai junta chief at White House next week

Benitez’s days at Newcastle could be numbered, says CarragherBenitez’s days at Newcastle could be numbered, says Carragher

The Edit: Dear mums-to-be, are you getting enough omega-3?The Edit: Dear mums-to-be, are you getting enough omega-3?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Last week, Uber said in a statement that the 'new and challenging' provincial regulations 'significantly threaten' the company’s ability to continue operating. — Reuters picLast week, Uber said in a statement that the 'new and challenging' provincial regulations 'significantly threaten' the company’s ability to continue operating. — Reuters picMONTREAL, Sept 26 ― Ride-hailing service Uber will stop operating in the Canadian province of Quebec, CBC News reported, citing Radio Canada.

Last week, Uber said in a statement that the “new and challenging” provincial regulations “significantly threaten” the company’s ability to continue operating, the report said.

Asked about the news report, Uber spokeswoman Susie Heath said the company would hold a press conference in Montreal at 11am today to discuss the impact that the new Quebec province regulations have had on the ride-sharing industry.

The news comes as Uber battles against a decision to strip the company of its London license, the latest regulatory attack on Uber as the new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi seeks to rebuild the company’s image. ― Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline