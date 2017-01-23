Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 11:56 pm GMT+8

Trump promises CEOs to slash taxes, regulation

Monday January 23, 2017
US President Donald Trump hosts a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. From left are Corning CEO Wendell Weeks, Trump and Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump hosts a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. From left are Corning CEO Wendell Weeks, Trump and Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 23 — US President Donald Trump promised business leaders today that he would cut taxes “massively” and slash regulations by 75 per cent.

He also warned the 12 corporate CEOs gathered at the White House that he would impose a “border tax” on goods imported by companies that move jobs out of the United States.

“What we’re doing is we are going to be cutting taxes massively for both the middle class and for companies, and that’s massively,” he said. “A bigger thing, and that surprised me, is the fact that we’re going to be cutting regulation massively.”

“We think we can cut regulations by 75 per cent, maybe more, but by 75 per cent,” he added.

The CEOs at the meeting included Mark Fields of Ford, Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, Alex Gorsky of Johnson&Johnson, Michael Dell of Dell, as well as SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Under Armour’s Kevin Plank. — AFP

