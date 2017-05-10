Toyota forecasts 20pc FY operating profit drop

TOKYO, May 10 — Toyota Motor Corp forecast today a 20 per cent fall in operating profit this year as the world's second largest automaker expects global vehicle sales to remain largely flat while it expects increased expenses from marketing activities.

Toyota expects operating profit to come in at ¥1.6 trillion (RM61.12 billion) in the year to March, below an average estimate of ¥2.3 trillion from 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and less than the ¥1.99 trillion profit posted in the year just ended.

Toyota’s forecast is based on a projection that the yen will average around ¥105 to the US dollar in the year through March, compared with 108 yen in the year just ended.

The automaker also said it would buy back up to 1.65 per cent of its own shares, worth ¥250 billion. — Reuters