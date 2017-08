Tokyo stocks opens higher after markets appear calm

A man walks past an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 14, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 15 — Tokyo stocks opened higher this morning after global markets appeared to regain calm as US officials sought to ease tensions over North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.71 per cent, or 137.81 points, to 19,674.91 in first minutes of trading, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.74 per cent, or 11.81 points, to 1,610.87. — AFP