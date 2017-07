Tokyo stocks open lower as exporters slip on yen’s rise

A pedestrian looks at the electric stock indicator in the window of a security company in Tokyo on August 13, 2013. — AFP picTOKYO, July 18 — Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning as exporters slipped on the yen’s rise after a string of disappointing US data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.24 per cent, or 48.49 points, to 20,070.37 in the first minutes of trading while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.30 per cent, or 4.90 points, at 1,620.58. — AFP