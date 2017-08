Tokyo stocks end flat on geopolitical concerns

Men are reflected in a screen displaying a graph showing the movements of recent share averages outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 11, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 22 — Tokyo stocks closed flat today as investors cast a wary eye on geopolitical crises and looked ahead to a key central banker meeting later in the week.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.05 per cent, or 9.29 points, to close at 19,383.84, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues ticked up 0.06 per cent, or 0.93 points, to 1,596.12. — AFP