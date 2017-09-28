TNB’s RM6b Manjung 5 power plant commences operations

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) RM6 billion coal-fired power plant, Manjung 5 (M5), commenced operations at midnight today, three days ahead of its targeted date of Oct 1, 2017.

In a statement today, TNB said, the construction of M5 in Lumut, Perak took 45 months and the 1,000- megawatt plant utilised ultra-supercritical technology, the current gold standard for coal-fired plants in the world.

“We are proud of the hard work the team has done to complete the project ahead of schedule. A dedicated team of 88 TNB staff worked on the project since construction started in January 2014,” said Vice President of Energy Ventures, Datuk Nor Azman Mufti.

He said the team worked worked closely with the appointed contractors, a consortium comprising Sumitomo Corp of Japan and Daelim Industrial Co Ltd of South Korea.

Nor Azman said TNB was improving the efficiencies of its fleet of thermal plants by deploying the latest ultra-supercritical technology for new coal power plants as it was committed to adopt clean and efficient technologies in power generation.

To-date, he said, TNB owned two ultra-supercritical coal-fired plants, namely M5 and its neighbour, M4.

“Both are the first two ultra-supercritical coal-fired plants in ASEAN.

“TNB is also building another two similar plants, the 2X1,000MW Jimah East plants that will be commissioned in 2019,” he said. — Bernama