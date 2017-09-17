TNB continues to play active role in renewable energy generation

TNB, in a statement today, said locally, the national utility corporation has formed joint ventures for a biomass power generation stations, among other, in Jengka, Pahang with Felda and two biogas power stations in Layang-Layang, Johor and Bagan Datuk, Perak with Sime Darby.

It has also formed joint ventures for two biogas power stations in Puchong and Jeram, Selangor with Worldwide Holdings.

Apart from biomass and biogas, TNB has also embarked on the country’s first Large-Scale Solar (LSS) through a 50 megawatt (MW) project in Kuala Langat, Selangor as part of its non-regulated business.

“The project, to be built on a 98-hectare site, serves as a catalyst to TNB’s aspiration in developing RE projects in the country and the region,” it said.

It said when completed in November 2018, TNB’s capacity of electricity generated from RE sources would increase to 73.2MW from from 23.2MW currently.

To finance the project, TNB said it has secured financing and working capital requirement totalling RM348 million from Affin Islamic Bank on July 19.

“The LSS project will provide jobs for nearby residents during construction stage and later, educational exposure to the public, particularly students on solar technology and the operation of solar power projects,” it said.

Meanwhile, as part of its international RE drive, TNB has for the past two years acquired major RE asset portfolios in solar, wind and hydro in the United Kingdom, Turkey and India with an accumulated generation capacity of almost 600MW.

It added that this reflected the company’s commitment to grow its RE business and to champion RE efforts in Malaysia and Asean. — Bernama