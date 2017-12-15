Theresa May asks EU to be creative as Brexit moves to hard part

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend the European Union summit in Brussels December 14, 2017. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, Dec 15 — UK Prime Minister Theresa May asked European leaders to be creative and to persevere to reach a deal when Brexit negotiations move on to trade.

Over dinner at a summit of the bloc’s heads of government in Brussels, May urged her 27 EU counterparts to make speedy progress in agreeing to a transition period after the UK leaves the bloc in 2019, a senior British official said. She said she makes “no secret of wanting to move on to the next phase and approach it with ambition and creativity.”

“I believe this is in the best interests of the United Kingdom and the European Union,” May said. “A particular priority should be agreement of the implementation period so that we can bring greater certainty to businesses in the UK and across the 27.”

May’s comments, which one delegation said were received with a round of applause by leaders at the dinner, came hours before EU governments are set to conclude that sufficient progress has been made to allow talks on the future relationship to begin.

Initially, the second stage of negotiations will focus on a transitional period after 2019, as the UK has yet to define what kind of trade agreement it wants and the bloc won’t clarify its own position before March.

Continental leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel have said that the second stage of Brexit negotiation will be “incomparably” more difficult than the first, during which the two sides spent months discussing how to avert a hard border with Ireland, the divorce bill and the rights of EU citizens.

The British prime minister said the UK and the EU have shown what can be achieved with commitment and perseverance.

While all 27 EU states agreed on what they want from the UK ahead of its departure, there’s no guarantee that a similar consensus will be reached on expectations for a potential free trade agreement. “I have no doubt that the real test of our unity will be the second phase of Brexit talks,” European President Donald Tusk told reporters in Brussels.

The UK wants talks on a transition phase to be completed by March, with a full free-trade deal ready to sign on the day the country leaves the bloc, March 29, 2019. — Bloomberg